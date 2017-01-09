GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Here’s what’s on tap at the V.I. Legislature this week.
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
The following movies are now playing at Sunny Isle Theaters on St. Croix.
In a last minute ruling, the Virgin Islands Supreme Court said late Sunday night Sen.-elect Kevin Rodriquez cannot take the oath of office with the other senators of the 32nd Legislature Monday, despite a ruling…
Digby Stridiron wears two hats – one as culinary ambassador for the Virgin Islands and Caribbean cuisine and the other as head chef and co-owner of St. Croix’s newest, upscale restaurant, Balter.
Fireworks and fun will be on tap Sunday night as the Crucian Christmas Festival will finish up with festivities at the Rita Myers Chiverton Festival Village.
The participants in Crucian Christmas Festival Adult’s Parade Saturday appeared to be having as much fun as the spectators. Smiles beamed from faces all along the route as if, for a while, everyone was able…
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…
The Honorable Sonia Sotomayor, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, will be the featured guest at…
Sister Emma Cottage, a special unit that provides foster care for children with severe developmental and physical disabilities, has attempted…
Ready or not, here they come – American and European guests for the 2017 commemoration of the hundredth anniversary of…
Rob Tutton started VITAL Freediving last April to introduce the sport of freediving to St. John and 'help people discover their inner dolphin.' He now teaches a range of courses that meet the needs of beginners, experienced divers, and even…
Not afraid to get their hands dirty, the members of the Prendergast family – Maria, Larry and daughter Jennifer – have turned a menial job into a successful small enterprise, while consistently serving the needs of island businesses.