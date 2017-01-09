GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Click for Saint Croix, Virgin Islands Forecast

This Week’s Senate Calendar

Here’s what’s on tap at the V.I. Legislature this week.

A Warm Farewell
Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Now Playing: “Underworld: Blood Wars,” “Why Him?” and "Collateral Beauty”

The following movies are now playing at Sunny Isle Theaters on St. Croix.

Rainbow over Christiansted. (John Baur photo)
Rodriquez May Not Be Sworn In Monday After All

In a last minute ruling, the Virgin Islands Supreme Court said late Sunday night Sen.-elect Kevin Rodriquez cannot take the oath of office with the other senators of the 32nd Legislature Monday, despite a ruling…

@ Work: Chef Digby Stridiron Wears Two Hats

Digby Stridiron wears two hats – one as culinary ambassador for the Virgin Islands and Caribbean cuisine and the other as head chef and co-owner of St. Croix’s newest, upscale restaurant, Balter. 

Fireworks and Fun Close Out Festival

Fireworks and fun will be on tap Sunday night as the Crucian Christmas Festival will finish up with festivities at the Rita Myers Chiverton Festival Village. 

Adult Parade Shines with Island Smiles

The participants in Crucian Christmas Festival Adult’s Parade Saturday appeared to be having as much fun as the spectators. Smiles beamed from faces all along the route as if, for a while, everyone was able…

The V.I. Answer Desk

Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.

 
 
The Haters are Unleashed

“I don’t think it’s self-indulgent to feel quite a lot of despair,” Paul Krugman

Virtue of the Week: Determination

Determination is using your willpower to do something when it isn't easy. You are determined to meet your goals even…

Beach Advisory for January 2-5

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…

The Bookworm: ‘Lose Your Final 15’

If those holiday cookies went from lips to hips and you’re walking them off now, “Lose Your Final 15” is…

District Court Opens Registration for Centennial Event With Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor

The Honorable Sonia Sotomayor, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, will be the featured guest at…

Quest for New Emma Cottage Continues

Sister Emma Cottage, a special unit that provides foster care for children with severe developmental and physical disabilities, has attempted…

Undercurrents: Centennial Invitations Are Out, So Let’s Start the Party

Ready or not, here they come – American and European guests for the 2017 commemoration of the hundredth anniversary of…

 
 

@ Work: Rob Tutton Freedives into St. John

Rob Tutton started VITAL Freediving last April to introduce the sport of freediving to St. John and 'help people discover their inner dolphin.' He now teaches a range of courses that meet the needs of beginners, experienced divers, and even…

@ Work: Bootsie’s Family Business Cleans Up

Not afraid to get their hands dirty, the members of the Prendergast family – Maria, Larry and daughter Jennifer – have turned a menial job into a successful small enterprise, while consistently serving the needs of island businesses. 

