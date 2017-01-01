GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Click for Saint Croix, Virgin Islands Forecast

Here’s what’s on tap at the V.I. Legislature this week.

A Warm Farewell
Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Now Playing: "Assassins' Creed"

The following movies are now playing at Sunny Isle Theaters on St. Croix.

Boiler Bay on the east end (Carol Buchanan photo).
Idle Thoughts for 2017 – A Rolling Metaphor

Idle the Iguana, the Source's mascot, looks back at a tough, tough year and looks for a way to make 2017 a little better. 

Police Target New Year's Gunfire

As families begin to prepare for a festive New Year’s Eve, V.I. Police Department officials are gearing up to patrol hot spot neighborhoods across the territory in anticipation of the traditional storm of gunfire that…

Court Order Keeps Rodriquez from Taking Office Until Lawsuit is Settled

While a lawsuit challenging senator-elect Kevin Rodriquez's eligibility is still ongoing, a preliminary injunction that would keep him from taking his oath of office in January was granted this week.

BVI Airport Expansion Could Mean Competition for USVI Tourism

The British Virgin Islands government announced it has accepted a bid from a Chinese company to expand its airport, allowing major airlines to skip over St. Thomas and serve the BVI directly.

The V.I. Answer Desk

The Haters are Unleashed

“I don’t think it’s self-indulgent to feel quite a lot of despair,” Paul Krugman

Source Manager's Journal: Governing, Politics and Responsibility

Dramas of major proportions are playing out on big and small stages, including the United States and the U.S. Virgin…

The Bookworm: One for the Earth, Wind & Fire Fan

The audience for this book, I think, is with a professional musician or a die-hard EW&F fan. If you are,…

VIPD Advises Public on Illegality of Discharging Firearms New Year’s Eve

The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) is advising legal gun owners and criminal gun holders of discharging of firearms that…

Rotary Club of St. Croix Serves Christmas Second Day Meals to Homeless

The Rotary Club of St. Croix served Christmas cheer and free meals to the homeless in Christiansted on Monday, Christmas…

The Black Gaze: Part II of a Conversations on Danish Colonialism, Race and the Virgin Islands

Trinidadian-American writer Lesley-Ann Brown continues her discussion with St. Croix artist La Vaughn Belle and…

Rape Suspect Arrested in Frederiksted

A 30-year-old man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl turned himself in Saturday, the V.I. Police Department reported.

 
 

Where to Go: Public Restrooms on St. John

Finding a decent bathroom on St. John is not challenging at all – as long as you stay in the Cruz Bay area. In the last year or so, the public bathrooms located just a few hundred feet from the…

Where to Go: Public Restrooms on St. Thomas

In the past few years, there’s been an increases in places "to go" on St. Thomas, and in most cases, you don’t even have to be a customer. 

