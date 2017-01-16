GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

The V.I. Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) advises residents of the hours of operation for its facilities and administrative offices in…
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
The following movies are now playing at Sunny Isle Theaters on St. Croix.
The last part of a speech that Martin Luther King gave at Western Michigan State College on Dec. 18, 1963, is still a rallying cry for we who are maladjusted.
Gov. Kenneth Mapp on Sunday replaced acting Human Services Commissioner Anita Roberts, who has faced intense criticism for abruptly moving some residents of St. Thomas's Sea View Nursing Home without coordinating with families and other…
With a firm 'no' from investors, the Government of the Virgin Islands has halted its efforts at the bond market and is returning to a five-year plan that proposes new taxes designed to raise enough…
Visitors and residents can relive history by walking the streets of Christiansted following the footsteps of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and escorted by knowledgeable guides from Crucian Heritage and Nature Tourism.
Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.
Upon observing a public act of deliberate and destructive vengeance, which hurt the entire community, I wrote the journal entry below.
Gov. Kenneth E. Mapp gets it. The members of the V.I. Senate either don't, or don't want to. Facing a…
Diligence is working hard and doing your absolute best. You take special care by doing things step by step. Diligence…
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…
The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands (CFVI) has awarded nearly $28,000 in grants to support a variety of (Science,…
Senator-elect Kevin A. Rodriquez defends his right to be a duly elected senator – because the people voted him in,…
Source reader Jason Budsan wrote asking about the Department of Tourism's promotion, which ioncludes a $300 voucher that will be…
Rob Tutton started VITAL Freediving last April to introduce the sport of freediving to St. John and 'help people discover their inner dolphin.' He now teaches a range of courses that meet the needs of beginners, experienced divers, and even…
District Court Judge Curtis V. Gomez on Wednesday sentenced two men in a cocaine distribution conspiracy, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Ronald Sharpe.