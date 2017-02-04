Click for Saint Croix, Virgin Islands Forecast

GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

VIWMA Closes Peter’s Rest Convenience Center for Feb. 3

The VI Waste Management Authority advises the St. Croix solid waste haulers and residents that the Peter’s Rest Convenience Center…

LOCAL NEWS

Mount Washington mill ruins (Carol Buchanan photo).
Source Leaping Into the Next Iteration

The Source is taking the leap to a more accessible, up to date, affordable system that will better interface with social media while upholding our integrity as a reliable, decades-old newspaper of general circulation.
Government's Fiscal Problems May Impact JFL Certification

The JFL Hospital has plans for issues that led the CMS to threaten to revoke its ability to get reimbursements, hospital officials told the Senate Health, Hospitals and Human Services Committee on Friday.

Governor and Finance Commissioner at Odds Over Budgetary Shortfall Options

Four days after delivering his third State of the Territory address, Gov. Kenneth Mapp appears at odds with Finance Commissioner and PFA Executive Director Valdamier Collens.

Cutting V.I. Budgets Means Cutting Teachers

Cutting Education funding would be difficult because most local funding goes straight to salaries, Education Commissioner Sharon McCollum told senators during an oversight hearing Thursday.

EDITORIAL/BLOGS

The V.I. Answer Desk

Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.

 
 
People Don’t Come to V.I. For Cheap Cigarettes

We remain in amazement that our senators are so out of touch as to believe that people come to this territory to buy cheap cigarettes…

ON ST. JOHN

Island Expressions: Barry Devine Publishes a Comical Tropical Novel

Anybody who’s lived in the Virgin Islands – and reads the news-- will tell you that local writers of fiction don’t have to stretch their imagination too far to come up with ideas for stories. Barry Devine has taken this…

ON ST. THOMAS

Smith Bay Ag Fair to be Held Saturday

The Smith Bay Association will hold its first agricultural community fair Saturday featuring local fish, fruits, vegetables and prepared Caribbean foods, among many family-friendly entertainments.

