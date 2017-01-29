GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

The members and staff of the 32nd Legislature sent charitable wishes to the Bethlehem House Shelter on St. Croix with…
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
The following movies are now playing at Sunny Isle Theaters on St. Croix.
A decision by the Public Services Commission Thursday to rescind an interim base-rate increase for the V.I. Water and Power Authority will have “catastrophic” effects for the territory, including rolling blackouts on St. Thomas-St. John.
A series of centennial-themed lectures by visiting and local researchers wrapped up on Friday with presentations that focused on the St. Thomas neighborhood of Savan, mixed-race identity in West Africa, and the question of citizenship…
Earlier this month, someone raised concern over the possibility that a fisher on a recreational charter fishing boat had been issued a commercial fishing license and was selling off catch.
V.I. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez addressed the contested eligibility of senator-elect Kevin Rodriquez along with a recently enacted law that appears to have eliminated both district elections boards.
Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.
Upon observing a public act of deliberate and destructive vengeance, which hurt the entire community, I wrote the journal entry below.
Practicing justice is being fair. It is solving problems so everyone wins. You don't prejudge. You see people as individuals.…
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…
If President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress have their way and are able to repeal the Affordable Care Act,…
Directly on the heels of the Moody ratings agency downgrading V.I. debt and a week after Fitch issued a downgrade,…
Delegate Stacey Plaskett has written to the governor that recent closed door meetings held with the Legislature and the business…
Savvy, long-time readers of Carl Weber will remember many hearts and laws broken, as well as a lot of…
For more years than she can count, Patrice Harley has volunteered to teach tennis to children from 3 to 5 p.m. every Friday afternoon on the public courts in Cruz Bay – weather and school calendar permitting.
Throughout Charlotte Amalie, musicians, artists and artisans will spend the day Saturday showing their love at the Valentine’s Art on the Town. The event is sponsored by Downtown Revitalization Inc. and is and is free and open to the public.