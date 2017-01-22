GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Click for Saint Croix, Virgin Islands Forecast

Libraries, Archives & Museums to Host Gothic Handwriting Workshops

The Division of Libraries, Archives & Museums (DLAM) is hosting a USVI/DK Archives Joint Centennial Project through a collaboration with…

Women's March, St. Croix
Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Now Playing: “Fences” and “XXX: Return of Xander Cage”

The following movies are now playing at Sunny Isle Theaters on St. Croix.

Senate minority leader Positive Nelson introduces members of the “People’s Voice Coalition” on Friday.
Crucian Women March in Solidarity

Women on St. Croix joined their sisters around the world marching in solidarity to send a bold message to a new administration on its first day in office. 

Mapp Vetoes Bill Eliminating Customs Duties

Gov. Kenneth Mapp vetoed legislation to zero out V.I. customs duties this week, saying the measure put federal pre-clearance services at V.I. ports at risk. 

Senate Minority Hashes Out Proposed Sin Taxes; Looks at Territory’s Financial Needs

Calling themselves the “People’s Voice Coalition,” members of the Senate’s minority met Friday to formally organize and sound off on issues, including the government’s finances.

St. Thomas Starring in Upcoming HGTV Show

Two upcoming January episodes of the popular HGTV series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” are expected to feature St. Thomas and several local professionals.

The V.I. Answer Desk

Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.

 
 
Vengeance Sucks the Life From Us and Our Community

Upon observing a public act of deliberate and destructive vengeance, which hurt the entire community, I wrote the journal entry below.

Beach Advisory for January 17-20

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…

St. Thomas Starring in Upcoming HGTV Show

Two upcoming January episodes of the popular HGTV series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” are expected to feature St. Thomas and several…

Democatic Party State Chairwoman Calls for Senator Elect to be Seated in Legislature

The Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands is concerned that more than one week after the 32nd Legislature has been…

Family Resource Center Honors Peacemakers Paula Edwards and Shaun Pennington

Attendees of the Family Resource Center’s Peacemaker gala were inspired by the long-term efforts of Paula Edwards and Shaun Pennington…

Students log debris they found during beach clean-up.
Using UVI Grant, Teachers Reduce Marine Debris, Educate Youth

Fifteen Virgin Islands educators have been awarded $26,648 for marine environmental projects that aim to educate and reduce pollution in…

Calling for Tax Increases, Fitch Downgrades USVI Bonds Again

The Fitch ratings agency downgraded existing and potential new USVI bonds yet again on Tuesday. All three ratings agencies: Fitch,…

 
 

St. John Women’s March Draws 200

More than 200 women, men, children, and a few outstanding dogs, marched from the Freedom Statue in Cruz Bay’s Frank Powell Park to the National Park ball field starting at noon Saturday. 

300 March on St. Thomas in Solidarity with Women’s March on Washington

 More than 300 demonstrators marched along the Charlotte Amalie waterfront on Saturday morning in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington that was held in the nation’s capital.

