GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

The Division of Libraries, Archives & Museums (DLAM) is hosting a USVI/DK Archives Joint Centennial Project through a collaboration with…
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
The following movies are now playing at Sunny Isle Theaters on St. Croix.
Women on St. Croix joined their sisters around the world marching in solidarity to send a bold message to a new administration on its first day in office.
Gov. Kenneth Mapp vetoed legislation to zero out V.I. customs duties this week, saying the measure put federal pre-clearance services at V.I. ports at risk.
Calling themselves the “People’s Voice Coalition,” members of the Senate’s minority met Friday to formally organize and sound off on issues, including the government’s finances.
Two upcoming January episodes of the popular HGTV series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” are expected to feature St. Thomas and several local professionals.
Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.
Upon observing a public act of deliberate and destructive vengeance, which hurt the entire community, I wrote the journal entry below.
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…
Two upcoming January episodes of the popular HGTV series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” are expected to feature St. Thomas and several…
The Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands is concerned that more than one week after the 32nd Legislature has been…
Attendees of the Family Resource Center’s Peacemaker gala were inspired by the long-term efforts of Paula Edwards and Shaun Pennington…
Fifteen Virgin Islands educators have been awarded $26,648 for marine environmental projects that aim to educate and reduce pollution in…
The Fitch ratings agency downgraded existing and potential new USVI bonds yet again on Tuesday. All three ratings agencies: Fitch,…
More than 200 women, men, children, and a few outstanding dogs, marched from the Freedom Statue in Cruz Bay’s Frank Powell Park to the National Park ball field starting at noon Saturday.
More than 300 demonstrators marched along the Charlotte Amalie waterfront on Saturday morning in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington that was held in the nation’s capital.