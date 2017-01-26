GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

A chronological log of the homicides recorded in 2017 in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as reported by the VIPD. Cases…
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
CLICK ON MONTH OR DATE
The following movies are now playing at Sunny Isle Theaters on St. Croix.
Directly on the heels of the Moody ratings agency downgrading V.I. debt and a week after Fitch issued a downgrade, the Standard and Poor rating agency issued a statement announcing it too has downgraded USVI…
Fifty youngsters received a positive message Wednesday along with a gift bag from Milagros Romero at the Frederiksted Boys & Girls Club of the Virgin Islands.
Once operational, the Justice Department’s new forensic facility on St. Thomas will help cut down on evidence processing delays and serve as a training hub for local authorities, officials said Wednesday.
Moody's, one of the three major bond ratings agencies, announced this week it has downgraded the four existing sets of bonds secured by federal rum excise tax revenues in the USVI.
Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.
Upon observing a public act of deliberate and destructive vengeance, which hurt the entire community, I wrote the journal entry below.
Delegate Stacey Plaskett has written to the governor that recent closed door meetings held with the Legislature and the business…
The Department of Human Services is asking for your help to try to find out the number of homeless people…
Savvy, long-time readers of Carl Weber will remember many hearts and laws broken, as well as a lot of…
At a meeting Monday, Joint Board of Elections members selected a slate of officers, discussed the recently signed law to…
Gov. Kenneth Mapp on Monday issued a formal notice to Public Works Commission Gustav James to begin work on the…
Being purposeful is having a clear focus. Begin with a vision for what you want to accomplish, and concentrate on…
For more years than she can count, Patrice Harley has volunteered to teach tennis to children from 3 to 5 p.m. every Friday afternoon on the public courts in Cruz Bay – weather and school calendar permitting.
De'Moi Corraspe, 27, was shot and killed late Wednesday afternoon at the Paul M. Pearson Gardens housing community.