GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Charles Harwood Complex Has Power Outage; DOH Develops Plan for Feb. 2 and 3

The Department of Health's (DOH) Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix experienced a power outage this morning that caused extensive…

Women's March, St. Croix
Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Coming Thursday: “Split” and “Moonlight”

The following movies are now playing at Sunny Isle Theaters on St. Croix.

LOCAL NEWS

Altoona Lagoon (Carol Buchanan photo).
Between a Rock and a Hard Place, Senate Acts on Sin Taxes

Senate Finance Committee members approved Tuesday a bill adding new taxes on tobacco, alcoholic beverages and sodas, and replacing a time share rental tax with a set per-night fee of $25.

St. Croix Bin Sites Not Accepting Green Waste

The St. Croix Transfer Station and bin sites will not be accepting any green wastes until further notice, the V.I. Waste Management Authority announced Tuesday.

UVI Awards Honorary Degree to U.S. Justice Sonia Sotomayor

In special session Tuesday, the UVI Board of Trustees ratified a committee decision to award an honorary degree to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who is speaking Feb. 9 on St. Thomas.

WAPA Motion Allows for Implementation of Base Rate Increase Starting Wednesday

A motion for reconsideration filed with the Public Services Commission on Tuesday has opened up the door for WAPA to implement its 13.2 percent interim base rate increase starting Wednesday.

EDITORIAL/BLOGS

The V.I. Answer Desk

Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.

 
 
People Don’t Come to V.I. For Cheap Cigarettes

We remain in amazement that our senators are so out of touch as to believe that people come to this territory to buy cheap cigarettes…

SOURCE PICKS

Centurylink Carrier Is Disrupting Service for Innovative Customers

Innovative customers throughout the territory are being affected by a failure with Centurylink’s backhaul carrier due to a high level,…

Business Community Against Proposed Sin Taxes

Despite the governor's statements that the business community was in support of his five-year plan, a statement issued by local…

St. Croix Chamber Reacts to Economy, SOTA at Annual Meeting

At the annual meeting of the St. Croix Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, members shared suggestions on improving the V.I.…

St. Croix Marine Areas Featured in National Geographic’s February Issue

Last summer National Geographic explorer and underwater photographer Brian Sperry spent time on and around St. Croix, photographing…

Cy Thompson sailing in the 2016 Summer Olympics. (Credit -- Matt Schoch)
V.I. Sailing Association Names Cy Thompson ‘Virgin Islands Sailor of the Year’

The Virgin Islands Sailing Association (VISA) has awarded Cy Thompson, two-time Olympic Laser sailor, the coveted title of ‘Virgin Islands…

Virtue of the Week: Justice

Practicing justice is being fair. It is solving problems so everyone wins. You don't prejudge. You see people as individuals.…

 
 

ON ST. JOHN

Island Expressions: Barry Devine Publishes a Comical Tropical Novel

Anybody who’s lived in the Virgin Islands – and reads the news-- will tell you that local writers of fiction don’t have to stretch their imagination too far to come up with ideas for stories. Barry Devine has taken this…

ON ST. THOMAS

More Than 200 Take Part in Women's Jogger Jam

More than 200 women and girls braved early morning rain and overcast skies Sunday, joining in sisterhood to walk, jog and run the 35th anniversary of the Women’s Jogger Jam.  

