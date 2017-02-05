GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

The V.I. Police Department is looking for 19-year-old Samuel 'Ghost' Roberts, described by police as a person of interest in…
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
The following movies are now playing at Sunny Isle Theaters on St. Croix.
Muslims, Christians, Jews and other members of the St. Thomas community joined together in solidarity Friday evening to denounce U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees from seven majority-Muslim nations.
The JFL Hospital has plans for issues that led the CMS to threaten to revoke its ability to get reimbursements, hospital officials told the Senate Health, Hospitals and Human Services Committee on Friday.
Four days after delivering his third State of the Territory address, Gov. Kenneth Mapp appears at odds with Finance Commissioner and PFA Executive Director Valdamier Collens.
Cutting Education funding would be difficult because most local funding goes straight to salaries, Education Commissioner Sharon McCollum told senators during an oversight hearing Thursday.
Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.
We remain in amazement that our senators are so out of touch as to believe that people come to this territory to buy cheap cigarettes…
When you have ideals, you really care about what is right and meaningful in life. You follow your beliefs. You…
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…
While Gov. Kenneth Mapp rightly pointed to genuine good news in his State of the Territory address Monday, he also…
The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) informs solid waste haulers and residents that the St. Croix Transfer Station will…
A relatively quiet period – five months without a homicide on St. Croix – ended in gunfire Tuesday night when…
Anybody who’s lived in the Virgin Islands – and reads the news-- will tell you that local writers of fiction don’t have to stretch their imagination too far to come up with ideas for stories. Barry Devine has taken this…
On Saturday afternoon the Smith Bay ball field was transformed into a lively marketplace with community members and tourists turning out to shop at the vendor stalls and take part in the festivities.