GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Legislature Donates 100 Care Packages to Homeless Shelter

The members and staff of the 32nd Legislature sent charitable wishes to the Bethlehem House Shelter on St. Croix with…

Women's March, St. Croix
Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

LOCAL NEWS

Dancers enjoy the sunset ar Rhythms at Rainbow. (Photo © Eric Crossan)
WAPA: Action by PSC Could Force Rolling Blackouts, Higher Rates Soon

A decision by the Public Services Commission Thursday to rescind an interim base-rate increase for the V.I. Water and Power Authority will have “catastrophic” effects for the territory, including rolling blackouts on St. Thomas-St. John. 

Centennial Lecture Series Covers Topics from Citizenship to Savan

A series of centennial-themed lectures by visiting and local researchers wrapped up on Friday with presentations that focused on the St. Thomas neighborhood of Savan, mixed-race identity in West Africa, and the question of citizenship…

DPNR Clarifies No New Commercial Fishing Licenses Have Been Issued

Earlier this month, someone raised concern over the possibility that a fisher on a recreational charter fishing boat had been issued a commercial fishing license and was selling off catch.

Rodriquez Case Turns into Argument Over Elections System and New Board Law

V.I. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez addressed the contested eligibility of senator-elect Kevin Rodriquez along with a recently enacted law that appears to have eliminated both district elections boards.

EDITORIAL/BLOGS

The V.I. Answer Desk

Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.

 
 
Vengeance Sucks the Life From Us and Our Community

Upon observing a public act of deliberate and destructive vengeance, which hurt the entire community, I wrote the journal entry below.

ON ST. JOHN

@ School: Pat Harley Leads Junior Tennis on St. John

For more years than she can count, Patrice Harley has volunteered to teach tennis to children from 3 to 5 p.m. every Friday afternoon on the public courts in Cruz Bay – weather and school calendar permitting.

ON ST. THOMAS

Island Expressions: ‘Art on the Town’ to Liven Up Charlotte Amalie

Throughout Charlotte Amalie, musicians, artists and artisans will spend the day Saturday showing their love at the Valentine’s Art on the Town. The event is sponsored by Downtown Revitalization Inc. and is and is free and open to the public.

 

