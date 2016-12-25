GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Rape Suspect Arrested in Frederiksted

A 30-year-old man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl turned himself in Saturday, the V.I. Police Department reported.

Rape Suspect Arrested in Frederiksted

A 30-year-old man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl turned himself in Saturday, the V.I. Police Department reported.

2016-12-24 20:50:19
Beach Advisory for December 19-23

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

2016-12-23 11:11:54
VIPA Director Carlton Dowe Fired
Despite its director's major accomplishments, the V.I. Port Authority board issued walking papers Wednesday to Carlton Dowe, terminating his contract without cause.
2016-12-22 22:24:07
Police — St. Croix
Rape Suspect Arrested in Frederiksted
By Source Staff — December 24, 2016
A 30-year-old man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl turned himself in Saturday, the V.I. Police Department reported.
According to police, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Michael Ortiz turned himself in at the B Command Zone in Mars Hill, Frederiksted. Ortiz was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated rape/domestic violence.
No bail was set,  as per the domestic violence statute. Ortiz was transported to the Golden Grove Detention Facility pending his advice of rights hearing.
At 1:58 a.m. Friday, the 911 emergency call center received a complaint of a rape. Responding officers were told by the 14- year-old victim that she had been raped by someone whom she knows, and identified Ortiz.
Police urged anyone with information on this or any other crime to the department at 340-778-2211 on St. Croix, 340-774-2211 on St Thomas, the 911 call center, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1-800-222-8477.
