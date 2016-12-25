Police — St. Croix

Rape Suspect Arrested in Frederiksted

A 30-year-old man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl turned himself in Saturday, the V.I. Police Department reported.

According to police, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Michael Ortiz turned himself in at the B Command Zone in Mars Hill, Frederiksted. Ortiz was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated rape/domestic violence.

No bail was set, as per the domestic violence statute. Ortiz was transported to the Golden Grove Detention Facility pending his advice of rights hearing.

At 1:58 a.m. Friday, the 911 emergency call center received a complaint of a rape. Responding officers were told by the 14- year-old victim that she had been raped by someone whom she knows, and identified Ortiz.

Police urged anyone with information on this or any other crime to the department at 340-778-2211 on St. Croix, 340-774-2211 on St Thomas, the 911 call center, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1-800-222-8477.