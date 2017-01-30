Local news — St. Croix

Mapp Orders Start of Paul E. Joseph Stadium Work

Gov. Kenneth Mapp on Monday issued a formal notice to Public Works Commission Gustav James to begin work on the long anticipated Paul E. Joseph Stadium project in Frederiksted.

In a statement, Mapp said he originally delayed the start of the St. Croix project to request additional funding from the Legislature to purchase additional land to expand the project.

“I do not believe that Senate action on my request for additional funds will occur soon. Accordingly, Coastal Systems and GEC should proceed with the project start immediately,” Mapp said in his communication with James.

The governor said construction documentation for the project is almost 90 percent complete, so there should be nothing to prevent the project from commencing.

In June 2016, James told senators the plans were 60 percent complete – the same percentage he told senators in 2015.

The project calls for replacing the baseball stadium with a modern sports complex. It is funded by $35 million in bond debt authorized in 2012. It has been delayed several times, both in the previous administration of Gov. John deJongh Jr. and in the Mapp administration.