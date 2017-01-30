GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Legislature Donates 100 Care Packages to Homeless Shelter

The members and staff of the 32nd Legislature sent charitable wishes to the Bethlehem House Shelter on St. Croix with…

Video Galleries

Women's March, St. Croix
See video
more

Audio Galleries

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 
Currently:Click for Saint Croix, Virgin Islands Forecast

Source Picks

Virtue of the Week: Justice

Practicing justice is being fair. It is solving problems so everyone wins. You don't prejudge. You see people as individuals. ... Being a champion for justice takes courage. Sometimes when you stand for justice, you stand alone. 

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-29 17:26:31
Beach Advisory for January 23-27

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-28 13:28:20
It’s Not Only Insurance Coverage that Would Be Lost with ACA Repeal

If President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress have their way and are able to repeal the Affordable Care Act, they should know the direct result would be to refuel this "shocking and inhumane" injustice.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-27 00:12:31
Local news — St. Croix
CommentLog in or Register to CommentE-mailE-MAILPrintPRINT
Mapp Orders Start of Paul E. Joseph Stadium Work
By Source staff — January 23, 2017

Gov. Kenneth Mapp on Monday issued a formal notice to Public Works Commission Gustav James to begin work on the long anticipated Paul E. Joseph Stadium project in Frederiksted.

In a statement, Mapp said he originally delayed the start of the St. Croix project to request additional funding from the Legislature to purchase additional land to expand the project.

“I do not believe that Senate action on my request for additional funds will occur soon. Accordingly, Coastal Systems and GEC should proceed with the project start immediately,” Mapp said in his communication with James.

The governor said construction documentation for the project is almost 90 percent complete, so there should be nothing to prevent the project from commencing.

In June 2016, James told senators the plans were 60 percent complete – the same percentage he told senators in 2015.

Advertising (skip)

The project calls for replacing the baseball stadium with a modern sports complex. It is funded by $35 million in bond debt authorized in 2012. It has been delayed several times, both in the previous administration of Gov. John deJongh Jr. and in the Mapp administration.  

Read more stories in Local news»»