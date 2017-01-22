GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Libraries, Archives & Museums to Host Gothic Handwriting Workshops

The Division of Libraries, Archives & Museums (DLAM) is hosting a USVI/DK Archives Joint Centennial Project through a collaboration with…

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 
Beach Advisory for January 17-20

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

2017-01-20 20:20:22
St. Thomas Starring in Upcoming HGTV Show

Two upcoming January episodes of the popular HGTV series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” are expected to feature St. Thomas and several local professionals.

2017-01-20 18:28:46
Democatic Party State Chairwoman Calls for Senator Elect to be Seated in Legislature

The Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands is concerned that more than one week after the 32nd Legislature has been sworn in, the seventh St. Thomas seat remains vacant.

2017-01-20 17:42:32
By Source Staff — January 20, 2017

Two upcoming consecutive episodes of the popular HGTV series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” are expected to feature St. Thomas and several local professionals, according to Steve Bornn, managing director of Virgin Locations, which handled the local production logistics for production company Magilla Entertainment. 

“Beachfront” usually airs every Sunday on HGTV at 8p.m. (EST)

The show centers on the search for and buying a home or vacation villa in a seaside destination. 

The episode this Sunday, titled “Family Retreat in St. Thomas,” is slated to feature local realtor Kerstin McConnell, owner of Sea Glass Properties, uncovering island vacation homes for clients from Ohio.

The next show, “Staying Put on St. Thomas, USVI”, will air on Jan. 29.

Look for St. Thomas natives and residents Rosa Thomas and Manuel Maras to take center stage in Rosa’s successful search for her new home on island. Fellow St. Thomian and real estate agent Dayle Barry also of Sea Glass takes them through the process. 

Magilla and Beachfront are frequent visitors to the U.S. Virgin Islands, having produced more than 10 episodes in all three islands. 

“These kind of repeat small productions with long hotel stays, local film crew hires and purchased services yield multiple benefits to the economy, including jobs and cash infusion. Not to mention valuable exposure of the tourism destination," Bornn said. 

A former film commissioner, Bornn said Virgin Locations is a consortium of on-location film production services. “You could say that we are a privatized ‘Film Commission’ with rapid response.” 

