Local news — St. Croix

Holiday Donations – Nonprofits Hope for Community Support

By now, everybody has made their holiday gift list and checked it twice and some of the most dedicated members of the community hope their names are on those lists.

Michel Labelle, a visitor from Canada, makes a holiday donation to the Tammy Catso's kettle for the Salvation Army.

St. Croix’s nonprofit charities thrive on donations and a lackluster economy has strained many of their resources. Most need cash infusions and volunteers or members, and many need appliances, equipment and building repairs. No gift is too small as the following list demonstrates.

Two organizations have bare-bones basic needs that affect their ability to serve their targeted community – children and the homeless –and hope a generous donor will appear soon with or without a sleigh and eight tiny reindeer.

The Lighthouse Mission, a faith based organization, is located in downtown Christiansted. Volunteers, under the direction of Debbie Cullen, educate, feed and clothe the needy. Last month, vandals broke into the tool shed and stole the commercial grade weed eater, rakes, a pole saw and other items – everything needed to maintain the grounds and garden. Cullen said the most urgent need is a heavier door, cross bar and biscuit lock to secure replaced equipment.

“We are so thankful for the people and organizations that support our programs with practical donations like food, clothing and toiletries, but sometimes its our buildings and grounds that really cry out for attention,” Cullen said.

The Mission, like several other charitable organizations, would like a generator to protect food in case of long power outages. A kitchen fan, a window fan and a window air conditioner are also needed for the classroom.

Specifics on the wish list include a battery operated one half-inch drive hammer drill, a power saw, a basic tool set, nut driver kit and bits. The afterschool program needs school supplies and sports equipment, an electric pencil sharpener, copybooks and construction paper. Contact the Lighthouse Mission at 340-773-3551 to make a donation.

Neil Canton, director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Virgin Islands, is hoping Santa and his helpers buy paint, windows and other necessities to create a teen center at the Frederiksted location. A speaker system, amplifier, a heavy-duty copier, a projector and two flat screen televisions also are on the wish list for the facility.

Other needs for both clubs include a tablet for record keeping and school supplies, even pencils and paper. Contact Canton at 340-778-8990.

One of the largest, multifaceted nonprofit organizations on St. Croix is Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands who manages several residential programs including Queen Louise Home for Children. Their needs are great and include custom fit wheelchairs for the children at QLH and hydraulic patient lifts for developmentally disabled adults at Ginger Thomas Residence.

Junia John-Straker, LSS chief executive officer, said Yellow Cedar Residence on St. Thomas is in need of dresser drawers and dinning room chairs. Queen Louise Home also needs a riding lawn mower, a commercial washer and dryer set, an electric hospital bed and 12 twin beds. John-Straker can be reached at 340-772-4099.

The Women’s Coalition of St. Croix is hoping someone with gift them a used pickup truck. They also need donated legal services and someone handy to fix items.

“Having a truck in good working condition allows us to accept furniture and other larger donations that can be given to survivors who are rebuilding their lives and to families in need or make available to the general public at discounted prices,” said Debra Benjamin, communications coordinator.

The St. George Village Botanical Garden is also asking for large items such as a propane 17 Kw generator for the Great House, a riding lawn mower and a new phone system.

“Please let Santa know there has been a lot of good behavior at the garden. Recently we had 58 kindergartners here who agreed,” said Amy Parker-DeSorbo, director of administration and development.

Virgin Islands Volunteer Advocates for Children Inc., formerly CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), serves children in foster care as a result of neglect or abuse. Advocate Gail Shearer wishes for a “big brother” for a 15 year-old boy and a “big sister” for a 14-year-old girl. Interested benefactors should apply through the V.I. Department of Human Services. Also needed are funds to hire a professional website builder. Contact Shearer at 340-718-2272 or email casastx@gmail.com.

Caribbean Community Center’s Eileen Bishop de Jardins said the theater needs help with operational expenses such as rent, utility bills, costumes and royalties for musicals and plays. Like any other nonprofit, they appreciate donations of office supplies.

Santa can also sponsor a child for a semester in the afterschool program, The Calico Cat Company, for $250 or purchase supplies for the program. De Jardins can be contacted at 340-778-1983.

Laurie Dunton, chairwoman of Crime Stoppers USVI, is seeking volunteers to distribute brochures, solicit memberships and help with community outreach. The program can benefit also from anonymous tipsters who receive cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or seizure of illegal weapons or drugs. Write Crimestoppersvi@gmail.com or call 1-800-222-tips to report a crime.

Some charities have a shorter list, but the need is real.

The consistently underfunded St. Croix Animal Welfare Center needs cash most of all, said its director, Michelle Mehalick. Besides money, canned dog and cat food, toys, collars and leashes, newspapers, paper towels, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, towels, copy paper and printer ink are always appreciated. Call 340-778-1651 to make a donation.

The Herbert Grigg Home for the Aged would like small table radios, toiletries, adult diapers, wipes, sheets, towels, sweaters, socks and house dresses for its senior clients. Call 340-778-1323 to arrange a gift.

My Brothers’ Table in Frederiksted always needs nonperishable foods and money to pay the staff, said the Rev. Rod Koopmans. Contact him at stxrevrod@aol.com.

The St. Croix Environmental Association is looking for sponsors for the Eco Fair and the snorkel clinic and “clever writers for our social media, said Executive Director Sylvia Brady. Contact her at 340-773-1989.

The Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Council would like gifts of coffee, tea, sugar, plastic spoons and forks for training sessions, Cannon No. 118 toner cartridges and monthly extermination services, said Khnuma Esannason, executive director. DVSAC is federally funded except for certain items, such as those listed above. Call her at 340-719-0144.

Scott Bradley, program director and founder of My Brother’s Workshop, said the at-risk young clients need lumber and hand tools or gift cards for Home Depot to make furniture in this training program. The contact is mybrothersworkshop@gmail.com.

Crucian Heritage And Nature Tourism (CHANT) director Frandelle Gerard is hoping Santa brings tools for the new community garden in Frederiksted including a pick ax, a tiller, rakes, shears, a wheelbarrow, shovels and hoes. They can also use a water cooler, a pitchfork, a machete and volunteers to till the garden. Contact: info@chantvi.org.

The Sunshine Foundation’s Cindy Clearwater said the organization needs donations to continue the low cost spay/neuter clinics for dogs and cats and funds Jamison Pollitt’s dog rescue. General donations can be made at: http://sunshinefoundationstx.org/donate/ and to support Pollit to http://sunshinefoundationstx.org/product/jamison-foster-program.

There are numerous other charities and nonprofit organizations deserving to be remembered during the season. They all rely on the generosity of the community.