Crime Stoppers Puts Dent in Crime in 2016

The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority announces its holiday hours of operation from Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 through Friday, Jan.…
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
St. Croix’s nonprofit charities thrive on donations and a lackluster economy has strained many of their resources. No gift is too small as the following list demonstrates.READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
The anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, helped officials put a dent in crime and rewarded people who supplied information to help solve cases while protecting their identity.READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
The V.I. Legislature overrode Gov. Kenneth Mapp's veto Tuesday to enact legislation that expands the circumstances where a temporary physicians license can be granted, among other actions.READ ENTIRE ARTICLE