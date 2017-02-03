GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Man Sentenced for Bulk Cash Smuggling

District Court Senior Judge Raymond L. Finch on Tuesday sentenced Ramon Lacen-Santiago to 10 months in prison for bulk…

Women's March, St. Croix
Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

2017-02-02 19:53:02
Lorraine Village Shooting Ends Five-Month Streak of No Homicides

A relatively quiet period – five months without a homicide on St. Croix – ended in gunfire Tuesday night when 19-year-old McDonald Samuel was killed in Lorraine Village, the VIPD reported.

2017-02-01 23:16:48
The Bookworm: ‘The Blood of Emmett Till’

Indeed, this is as hot-button as they come, and it’s likely not the definitive word on this murder. Stay tuned – and in the meantime, “The Blood of Emmett Till” is the title to remember.

2017-02-01 23:02:55
VIWMA St. Croix Transfer Station to Re-0pen Friday
By Source Staff — February 2, 2017

The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) informs solid waste haulers and residents that the St. Croix Transfer Station will reopen at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3. The facility was temporarily closed on Tuesday due to a staged work stoppage by employees of Sanitas Partners LLC, who are contractors for the St. Croix Transfer Station.

The facility will resume processing of waste except green waste. Solid waste haulers and residents are reminded that the St. Croix Transfer Station and bin sites will not be accepting any green waste until further notice. The public is advised to keep green waste on their property until the facility resumes accepting green waste.

For more information, contact the Office of Communications Management at 715-9188 or e-mail communications@viwma.org.

