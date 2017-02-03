Local government — St. Croix

VIWMA St. Croix Transfer Station to Re-0pen Friday

The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) informs solid waste haulers and residents that the St. Croix Transfer Station will reopen at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3. The facility was temporarily closed on Tuesday due to a staged work stoppage by employees of Sanitas Partners LLC, who are contractors for the St. Croix Transfer Station.

The facility will resume processing of waste except green waste. Solid waste haulers and residents are reminded that the St. Croix Transfer Station and bin sites will not be accepting any green waste until further notice . The public is advised to keep green waste on their property until the facility resumes accepting green waste.

For more information, contact the Office of Communications Management at 715-9188 or e-mail communications@viwma.org.