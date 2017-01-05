Local government — St. Croix

District Court Opens Registration for Centennial Event With Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor

The Honorable Sonia Sotomayor, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, will be the featured guest at two public events hosted by the District Court of the Virgin Islands in celebration of the Transfer Day Centennial.

“An Evening with the Honorable Sonia Sotomayor” will be held on St. Croix and on St. Thomas. Registration is now open for both. “An Evening with the Honorable Sonia Sotomayor” will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Cardiac Center of the Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center on St. Croix. It will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, at Marriott’s Frenchman’s Reef Beach Resort in Harbour Rooms III and IV on St. Thomas.

To register, visit the District Court’s Web site at www.vid.uscourts.gov. Registration forms are also available at the District Court Clerk’s Office at the Almeric L. Christian Federal Building and Courthouse on St. Croix or the Ron de Lugo Federal Building and Courthouse on St. Thomas.

Admission is free, but space is limited. Registration is required; the deadline to register is Feb. 1. No cameras, video or audio recording will be allowed. Doors will open at 5 p.m.