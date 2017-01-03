Beach Advisory for December 26-30

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:
DPNR performed water quality analysis at 33 designated beaches throughout the territory during the week of Dec. 26-30, 2016.
Please Note: Princess Condo Row was not sampled this week due to lack of access. The following beaches meet water quality standards and are safe for swimming or fishing:
St. Croix
Protestant Cay
Buccaneer
Cramer Park
Pelican Cove (Comorant)
Shoy’s
Rainbow
Chenay Bay
New Fort (Ft. Louise Augusta)
Ha’ penny
Grapetree Bay
Cane Bay
Stoney Ground
Frederiksted Public Beach
Dorsch
St. Thomas
Coki Point
Bolongo Bay
Frenchman’s Bay
Hull Bay Lindqvist
Bluebeard’s
Sapphire
Magens Bay
Lindbergh Bay
Vessup Bay
Water Bay
St. John
Cruz Bay
Great Cruz Bay
Oppenheimer
Frank Bay
The following beaches do not meet water quality standards because they exceed the established enterococci bacteria threshold, and, therefore, are not considered to be safe for swimming or fishing:
St. Thomas
Brewers Bay
Secret Harbor
Limetree Bay
St. John
Johnson Bay
High levels of enterococci bacteria and turbidity may be caused by runoff due to heavy rains, heavy marine vessel traffic, high wave activity near the shoreline, irresponsible recreational use, etc. Runoff can consist of sediment, pesticides, animal feces and oil & grease, all of which are harmful to the waters of the territory.
DPNR will continue to monitor these popular swimming areas. It also recommends that people use their own discretion when swimming or fishing at the designated beaches. If the waters appear muddy or murky or have foul odors, do not swim or fish.
For additional information regarding water quality, call the Division of Environmental Protection at 773-1082 on St. Croix.