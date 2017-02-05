Op-ed — St. Croix

Virtue of the Week: Idealism

When you have ideals, you really care about what is right and meaningful in life. You follow your beliefs. You don't just accept things the way they are. You make a difference.

Idealists dare to have big dreams and then act as if they are possible.

You are practicing idealism when you.

– Really care about what you value in life,

– Dare to have big dreams,

– Have a vision of what is possible,

– Have a plan to make your ideals real,

– Take action to make your dreams come true, and

– Do something to make a difference in the world.

Affirmation:

I live by my ideals. I believe in my dreams. I have faith that anything is possible.

The Family Connection was established in 2005 by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands as an early-childhood initiative. The mission of TFC is to strengthen the community child care and early education infrastructure in the USVI by building awareness of the importance of early learning and development for success and working with community agencies to promote quality care and education.

One of its efforts is the Virtues Project, an international initiative focused on building peaceful and caring communities.

The Source supports the Virtues Project. We will publish one of the virtues developed by the project each week.