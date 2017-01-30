GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Legislature Donates 100 Care Packages to Homeless Shelter

The members and staff of the 32nd Legislature sent charitable wishes to the Bethlehem House Shelter on St. Croix with…

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 
Beach Advisory for January 23-27

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

2017-01-28 13:28:20
It’s Not Only Insurance Coverage that Would Be Lost with ACA Repeal

If President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress have their way and are able to repeal the Affordable Care Act, they should know the direct result would be to refuel this "shocking and inhumane" injustice.

2017-01-27 00:12:31
Op-ed — St. Croix
Virtue of the Week: Justice
By The Family Connection — January 29, 2017

Practicing justice is being fair. It is solving problems so everyone wins. You don't prejudge. You see people as individuals. You don't accept it when some-one acts like a bully, cheats or lies. Being a champion for justice takes courage. Sometimes when you stand for justice, you stand alone.

You are practicing justice when you,

– Treat everyone fairly,

– Think for yourself and refuse to prejudge,

– Avoid gossip and backbiting,

– Own your mistakes and fix them,

– Protect people's rights, including your own, and

– Solve problems so everyone wins.

Affirmation:

I act with justice. I stand up for the rights of others and myself. I have no need to pretend or defend. I choose to make amends.

The Family Connection was established in 2005 by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands as an early-childhood initiative. The mission of TFC is to strengthen the community child care and early education infrastructure in the USVI by building awareness of the importance of early learning and development for success and working with community agencies to promote quality care and education.

One of its efforts is the Virtues Project, an international initiative focused on building peaceful and caring communities.

The Source supports the Virtues Project. We will publish one of the virtues developed by the project each week. 

