Libraries, Archives & Museums to Host Gothic Handwriting Workshops

The Division of Libraries, Archives & Museums (DLAM) is hosting a USVI/DK Archives Joint Centennial Project through a collaboration with…

Women's March, St. Croix
Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Beach Advisory for January 17-20

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

2017-01-20 20:20:22
St. Thomas Starring in Upcoming HGTV Show

Two upcoming January episodes of the popular HGTV series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” are expected to feature St. Thomas and several local professionals.

2017-01-20 18:28:46
Democatic Party State Chairwoman Calls for Senator Elect to be Seated in Legislature

The Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands is concerned that more than one week after the 32nd Legislature has been sworn in, the seventh St. Thomas seat remains vacant.

2017-01-20 17:42:32
Op-ed — St. Croix
Democatic Party State Chairwoman Calls for Senator Elect to be Seated in Legislature
By Donna M. Christensen, Democatic Party State Chairwoman — January 20, 2017

The Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands is concerned that more than one week after the 32nd Legislature has been sworn in, the seventh St. Thomas seat remains vacant and the issue of residency, which we thought had been settled by the Superior Court on Jan. 5, remains unresolved.

The challenges we face today demand a full sitting Legislature.

Every day Senator-elect Rodriquez is not seated the voters of the St. Thomas/St John District are deprived of equal representation. Further, every day that Rodriquez is absent from his seat potentially brings us closer to the 30-day vacancy provision, which could potentially authorize the governor to call a new election.

We are unwavering in our support of Senator-elect Rodriquez as there are many who have and can attest to his residing in the Virgin Islands for the prescribed three years prior to the election.

It is our hope that this matter can be resolved promptly so that he can be seated and begin to work on behalf of the Democrats who nominated him and the 4134 Virgin Islanders who elected him.

