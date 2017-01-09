Op-ed — St. Croix

Virtue of the Week: Determination

You focus your energy and efforts on a task and stick with it until it is finished. Determination is using your willpower to do something when it isn't easy. You are determined to meet your goals even when it is hard or you are being tested. With determination we make our dreams come true.

You are practicing determination when you:

– Believe that what you are doing is important,

– Set goals for yourself,

– Stay focused without being distracted,

– Keep going even if it gets difficult,

– Ask for help when you need it, and

– Finish what you started

Affirmation:

I am determined. I set goals and keep going until I achieve them. I get things done. I stay focused on my purpose.

The Family Connection was established in 2005 by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands as an early-childhood initiative. The mission of TFC is to strengthen the community child care and early education infrastructure in the USVI by building awareness of the importance of early learning and development for success and working with community agencies to promote quality care and education.

One of its efforts is the Virtues Project, an international initiative focused on building peaceful and caring communities.

The Source supports the Virtues Project. We will publish one of the virtues developed by the project each week.