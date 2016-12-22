Op-ed — St. Croix

Virtue of the Week: Patience

Patience is quiet hope and trust that things will turn out right. You wait without complaining. You are tolerant and accepting of difficulties and mistakes. You picture the end in the beginning and persevere to meet your goals. Patience is a commitment to the future.

You are practicing patience when you:

– Calmly tolerate a delay or confusion,

– Are willing to wait for things you want,

– Set goals and persevere until they are met,

– Do something now that will help you in the future,

– Accept things you cannot change with humor and grace, and

– Are tolerant when mistakes are made.

Affirmation:

I am patient. I am gentle with others and myself when we make mistakes. I wait calmly.

I trust that things will turn out right.

The Family Connection was established in 2005 by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands as an early-childhood initiative. The mission of TFC is to strengthen the community child care and early education infrastructure in the USVI by building awareness of the importance of early learning and development for success and working with community agencies to promote quality care and education.

One of its efforts is the Virtues Project, an international initiative focused on building peaceful and caring communities.

The Source supports the Virtues Project. We will publish one of the virtues developed by the project each week.