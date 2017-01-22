Arts / Entertainment

St. John
St. Thomas
St. Croix

Things to do
Movies
Music
Showcase
 

GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Libraries, Archives & Museums to Host Gothic Handwriting Workshops

The Division of Libraries, Archives & Museums (DLAM) is hosting a USVI/DK Archives Joint Centennial Project through a collaboration with…

Video Galleries

Women's March, St. Croix
See video
more

Audio Galleries

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 
Currently:Click for Saint Croix, Virgin Islands Forecast

Source Picks

Beach Advisory for January 17-20

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-20 20:20:22
St. Thomas Starring in Upcoming HGTV Show

Two upcoming January episodes of the popular HGTV series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” are expected to feature St. Thomas and several local professionals.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-20 18:28:46
Democatic Party State Chairwoman Calls for Senator Elect to be Seated in Legislature

The Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands is concerned that more than one week after the 32nd Legislature has been sworn in, the seventh St. Thomas seat remains vacant.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-20 17:42:32
Showcase — St. Croix
CommentLog in or Register to CommentE-mailE-MAILPrintPRINT
The Bookworm: ‘Secret Service Dogs’
By The Bookworm — January 18, 2017

“Secret Service Dogs: The Heroes Who Protect the President of the United States” by Maria Goodavage, foreword by Clint Hill

c.2016, Dutton            $28.00             306 pages

 Such a good dog. There he is, all wiggles and smiles. Tail swishing to show that he’s happy, alert and paying attention. Bright eyes indicate intelligence; ears listen to every word you’re saying.

Such a good dog. And in “Secret Service Dogs” by Maria Goodavage, you’ll see that he’s got a very important job to do.

Thomas Jefferson loved to have visitors. He believed that the White House was the People’s House, and so he opened the doors to the presidential home, “staged exhibitions,” and invited the public in.

Other presidents did the same, to a greater or lesser degree, until open public access ended during World War II, when security needed to be tighter. Over the years, fences and barriers were erected, enhanced and fortified. And in 1976, one more level of security was added: canines.

Today’s Secret Service dogs are quite different from that first graduating class, some 40 years ago.

At that time, active-duty dogs were mostly German Shepherds; today a majority of emergency response team (ERT) dogs are Belgian Malinois from a kennel in Indiana. Dogs in 1976 did everything from security to bomb-sniffing; today’s dogs specialize.

In addition to ERT dogs, there’s an Explosive Detection Team (EDT); and friendly looking dogs from the Personnel Screening Canines Open Area team, which the Secret Service unofficially calls “Floppy-Eared Dogs,” surreptitiously sniff passersby.

These are the facts. But Goodavage also tells the stories behind them.

There’s Marshall M., the man we meet in the opening of this book, whose Hurricane seems to have ESP. Sergeant Sal, whose Daro was a gentleman in fur. “Stew,” whose dog, Nero, was a sweetheart – until you “flipped on the light switch.” Ray Reinhart, an instructor who outwitted a squirrel-chaser named Rudy.

Dogs with “courage, intelligence, perseverance, trainability … drive” and sociability.

“Wherever the president goes,” says Goodavage, “there will be dogs. They’ll be there no matter what the country or state… regardless of the political climate, the danger level, the weather or the hour.”

For most people, the sight of a dog on government property is nothing unusual; there are even times when an absence is more notable. If you’ve ever wondered about those canine soldiers, then “Secret Service Dogs” is your book.

There’s a lot to love about it.

Because of the nature of the dogs’ work, Goodavage says repeatedly that many details about her subjects are things the Secret Service doesn’t release, for reasons of security. With that in mind, Goodavage does a stellar job with the information she has; readers are educated as thoroughly as possible on nearly every aspect of these “heroes” and their work.  Then, and in between, we’re introduced to a human side of these dogs and their handlers: the care and love, the relationships, the losses and the quirks that happen in their unusual lives.

You’ll also find some heart-pounders, a few tears and the words “best dog,” which will appeal to current-events fans and dog lovers alike. If that’s you, then look for “Secret Service Dogs.”  Such a good book.

__

The Bookworm is Terri Schlichenmeyer. Terri has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Her self-syndicated book reviews appear in more than 260 newspapers.

Read more stories in Showcase»»