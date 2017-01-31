The Department of Health’s (DOH) air conditioning (AC) system, located at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix, is operational;…
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
We remain in amazement that our senators are so out of touch as to believe that people come to this territory to buy cheap cigarettes and booze.
We are also concerned that they don’t know the planes coming in are often already only half full in the height of season.
Both last year and this year I have traveled several times between St. Thomas and New York in January and February on eerily empty planes. Zika is most likely the biggest culprit. But enormous fares during peak vacation time, like winter and spring school breaks can’t be far behind.
The average fare during the New York City spring break is about $1200. Who is going to pay that?
Our government officials might want to offer some incentives to the airlines instead of being distracted by the bullies in the cruise ship industry.
So, senators, please do your homework and don’t be bought by Main Street. People come here because it’s beautiful and warm.
But when the pay less paydays start and civil unrest increases, I would suggest that will be far more of a deterrent to our potential visitors than an increase in the cost of soda pop.
I think you are right. They come for warmth and sunshine. You can't get that in Florida, it can be 40 degrees in January and February. However, you can get an "all in" condo in Mexico for about the same amount as the tax you pay for a private condo in the USVI ($30 + 12% tax). And the peso is now 22 to a dollar, making shopping really cheap. I got a $521 flight round-trip on American for February - so airfare is the same cost. There are plenty of other islands, include PR that are warm and sunny too. So why visit the VI? What makes the trip here worthwhile, when you are paying more? We keep taking away reason, after reason, and they shall come no more. And yes, Cuba is a threat. People in the states prefer variety and change. That is why a high percentage of restaurants close each year and new ones open. Warm sunny islands are dime a dozen, except VI is a dollar.